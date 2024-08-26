Ben-Gvir says a synagogue should be built on Temple Mount









Jews worship on Temple Mount violating status quo as police look on ( צילום: בידינו )





Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said on Monday that he would build a synagogue on Temple Mount. Known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif , or the noble sanctuary - and housing the Al Aqsa and Omar mosques – the third holiest site in Islam, the compound is overseen by the Muslim religious council the Waqf since Israel conquered it in the 1967 Six Day War.

Israel then set the status quo that is officially still in place, specifying that Jews can visit the site but not pray there. According to strict Jewish law, Jews are banned from entering the site which once housed the Jewish Temple, so as not to step inside what was the inner-most sacred area used only by its Cohanim.

That status quo has been repeatedly violated by national religious Jews for the past weeks, including on Sunday, when a group was seen on the ground in worship, while police stood by.

2 View gallery Jews lay on the ground in worship on Temple Mount ( Photo: Beyadeinu )

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly visited the site and claimed Jews, like Muslims should be allowed to worship there. He has been criticized for attempts to incite religious violence.

2 View gallery Itamar Ben Gvir on Temple Mount ( Photo: Arnon Segal )

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel from the ultra-Orthodox Shas party called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to intervene and "put Ben Gvir in his place." He said the minister's irresponsible comments "endanger Israel's strategic alliances with Muslim nations," which are part of the coalition against Iran.

The Prime Minister's Office said in response that there was no change to the status quo.