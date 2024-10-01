Residents of central Israel told to shelter in place amid expectations of an Iranian attack

The IDF Homefront command on Tuesday afternoon, instructed residents of the metropolitan Tel Aviv area and central Israel to shelter in place, near protected areas until informed otherwise. Israeli and American officials said a missile attack against Israel from Iran was expected in the coming hours.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis to stand united and heed the instructions of the IDF Home Front Command as Israel faces serious challenges.
The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, a senior White House official said on Tuesday. The United States is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against this and a direct military attack on Israel by Iran would carry severe consequences for Iran, the official said.
According to a report in the New York Times citing officials, the attack could come in the next few hours, likely after nightfall.
The US military Central Command CENTCOM said three squadrons of American fighter jets are heading to the Middle East and the American embassy in Jerusalem told all government employees and their family members in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza to shelter in place until further notice, a post on the mission's website said.
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that Iran appeared to be preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel. The officials said it could be as big or potentially bigger than the one in April, if it goes ahead, although that assessment is based on initial indications and it is difficult to be certain, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We are in the midst of a battle against Iran's axis of evil," Netanyahu said in his address to citizens posted on social media. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was meeting with the chief of staff and security officials in Tel Aviv, the Defense Ministry said.
The IDF called up more reserves earlier in the day and announced stricter restriction on public crowding and events in expectation of an attack.
Earlier Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at central Israel including Tel Aviv and surrounding cities, claiming it was targeting Mossad headquarters and the base housing IDF intelligence unit 8200, north of Tel Aviv.
Most rockets were intercepted but one fell on a major highway. Four people were injured from shrapnel from intercepts launched to respond to the incoming threats.
Israeli forces began a land offensive on South Lebanon late on Monday, which was described as limited in scope.