Two Australian healthcare workers barred from public medicine over anti-Israel remarks

who boasted nearly five months ago about “killing Israelis” will be banned from practicing public medicine for two years, officials announced Tuesday.

Ahmad “Rashad” Nadir and Sarah Abu Labda, a brother and sister employed at Bankstown Hospital in Sydney, were suspended almost five months ago after a video call they took part in went viral. In the footage, which was shared by Israeli content creator Max Viper, the siblings made

During the conversation, Abu Labda told Viper, “One day your time will come and you will die the most horrible death,” adding, “I won’t treat them, I will kill them.” Nadir joined in, saying, “You have no idea how many Israeli dogs came into this hospital and I sent them to hell,” while making a throat-slitting gesture.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the remarks as “despicable comments fueled by hatred” and said such behavior “has no place in our healthcare system or anywhere in Australia.” Police and health authorities opened an investigation following the incident.

