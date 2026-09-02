Drone crosses into Israel from Lebanon for the first time in several months

Sirens were activated in several communities in the Galilee region for the first time in several months; The results of the interception attempts are still being examined. No casualties were reported

Elisha Ben Kimon
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Drone
Galilee
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A drone crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory early Wednesday morning. Sirens sounded shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the Galilee Panhandle, including in Kfar Yuval, HaGoshrim and Dafna.
The IDF said interceptors were launched at the target and that the results of the interception attempts were under review. No injuries were reported.
יירוטים בשתולהיירוטים בשתולה
Interception of drone fired from Lebanon
(Photo: According to Section 27A of the Copyright Law)
Nearly three months have passed since a similar alert was activated along the northern border.
The first siren sounded in Kfar Yuval at 4:24 a.m., followed by alerts in Ma’ayan Baruch, HaGoshrim and Dafna.
Fifteen minutes later, the Home Front Command said the incident had ended and residents could leave protected spaces. The IDF said the rocket and missile alerts were triggered by the interception attempts.
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