Drone crosses into Israel from Lebanon for the first time in several months

A drone crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory early Wednesday morning. Sirens sounded shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the Galilee Panhandle, including in Kfar Yuval, HaGoshrim and Dafna.
The IDF said interceptors were launched at the target and that the results of the interception attempts were under review. No injuries were reported.
Nearly three months have passed since a similar alert was activated along the northern border.
The first siren sounded in Kfar Yuval at 4:24 a.m., followed by alerts in Ma’ayan Baruch, HaGoshrim and Dafna.
Fifteen minutes later, the Home Front Command said the incident had ended and residents could leave protected spaces. The IDF said the rocket and missile alerts were triggered by the interception attempts.