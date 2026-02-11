Cash-strapped Hamas members sell their weapons as financial crisis bites, reports say

Reports emerging from Gaza in recent weeks point to an unusual and potentially troubling development for Hamas: some members of the terrorist group, facing severe financial hardship, are allegedly selling weapons or military equipment to survive.

If confirmed, the accounts would mark another sign of the deepening crisis confronting Hamas’ leadership, not only on the military and diplomatic fronts but also economically and organizationally.

1 View gallery Some members of the terrorist group, facing severe financial hardship, are allegedly selling weapons or military equipment to survive ( Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled )

According to a series of local reports, including posts on social media, Hamas is grappling with what has been described as an unprecedented financial crisis. The difficulties are attributed to a dramatic reduction in funding sources, disruptions to money transfer routes, tighter international oversight and the devastating impact of the prolonged war on Gaza’s economy.

In addition to sustained military pressure and diplomatic demands — particularly U.S. calls within a broader plan to end the war and dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities — economic strain is increasingly seen as a threat to the group’s continued functioning.

Reports indicate that some Hamas operatives have not been receiving salaries regularly and, at times, have not been paid at all. In a reality marked by widespread unemployment, food shortages and the collapse of civilian services, some are said to be seeking alternative sources of income. In extreme cases, weapons or military equipment have allegedly been sold to fund basic family needs.

A source in Gaza who spoke to ynet described an especially dire economic situation. “The situation in Gaza is very difficult. Hamas members are not receiving salaries regularly and sometimes not at all. This creates real hardship,” the source said.

However, the source emphasized that the phenomenon does not appear to be widespread or organized. “There may be isolated personal initiatives by individuals, but this is not a common phenomenon. Overall, financial resources are very limited and the economic situation in Gaza is extremely difficult,” the source said.

At the same time, Gaza-based influencer Rami Aman wrote that in recent days, groups affiliated with Hamas had begun confiscating weapons found in the hands of civilians, alongside cases in which private gun owners sold or relinquished their arms. According to Aman, some of the weapons were transferred through intermediaries and presented as belonging to Hamas, allegedly as part of the implementation of a U.S.-backed international initiative aimed at disarming the group and ending the fighting in Gaza.

Analysts familiar with developments in Gaza say the current crisis reflects years in which Hamas relied on what they describe as an “emergency economy” — external funding, donations and irregular cash infusions — without building a stable and sustainable economic mechanism. The group’s focus on military buildup and managing conflict, they say, came at the expense of developing civilian and economic infrastructure that could provide resilience during times of crisis.

The consequences of the financial strain may extend beyond the personal welfare of Hamas operatives. Economic weakness could affect operational capabilities, including recruitment, training, maintenance and command functions. It may also increase vulnerability to intelligence penetration if financial incentives grow more attractive.