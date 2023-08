The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported Saturday that two Israelis were critically injured in the Palestinian town of Huwara located in the West Bank in a suspected terror shooting attack.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported Saturday that two Israelis were critically injured in the Palestinian town of Huwara located in the West Bank in a suspected terror shooting attack.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported Saturday that two Israelis were critically injured in the Palestinian town of Huwara located in the West Bank in a suspected terror shooting attack.