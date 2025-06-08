Gaza's civil defense spokesman is a Hamas terrorist, documents found by IDF show

Mahmoud Bassal, the spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense, who has issued hundreds of statements to international media since the war began, is an active Hamas operative, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday—611 days after the October 7 massacre.

According to the IDF, Bassal has abused his role by spreading false and unverified information to the international media, while falsely attributing war crimes to Israel and by presenting fabricated data. This information receives global media exposure, including in Israeli media, often fueling sharp criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

1 View gallery Mahmoud Bassal, the spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The IDF said that, following an analysis of documents found during operational activity in the Gaza Strip, it became clear that Bassal is a member of Hamas. The military added that he serves a propaganda and psychological warfare function under the guise of a civilian organization.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

“Bassal’s materials receive global media exposure and has caused a severe distortion of the reality on the ground,” the IDF said in a statement, noting that the documents include records of Bassal’s recruitment into Hamas’ military apparatus and lists identifying him as a member of the terror group.

The IDF warned media outlets to “exercise caution regarding unverified information published by the Hamas terrorist organization and, in particular, by Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip.”