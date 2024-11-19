2 Israelis extracted from Palestinian town after being attacked, wounded

Two Israeli citizens from Ramla were attacked Tuesday evening after entering the Palestinian town of Dayr Balut in the northern West Bank.

The pair, reportedly there for business, were assaulted by Palestinians who recognized them as Israeli.

1 View gallery Archival: IDF forces near Ramallah

Palestinian police intervened, rescuing the Israelis and handing them over to the IDF for extraction.

According to the Civil Administration, the Israeli governing body that operates in the West Bank, both sustained mild-to-moderate injuries and are under medical care.

Initial reports suggested one was unconscious, but it was later confirmed that both were conscious.

The IDF has launched an investigation to confirm the identities of the two Israelis and determine why they entered the town. Palestinian officials allege the incident stemmed from a financial dispute. The military has since locked down Dayr Balut to search for the attackers.

Palestinians torch car of Israeli who accidentally entered their West Bank village, August 2023

In August 2023, a similar incident occurred when an Israeli man accidentally entered a Palestinian village near Ramallah. He was attacked and his car was set on fire, but other Palestinians helped rescue him and ensured his safe transfer to Israeli authorities.

Dayr Balut lies within Area A of the West Bank, which is under full Palestinian Authority control and makes up 18% of the territory. The IDF has reiterated warnings against Israelis entering Area A, calling it both prohibited and dangerous.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: