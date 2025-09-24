Hamas fires on IDF troops from Gaza’s largest hospital as Israeli forces advance

As Operation Gideon’s Chariots II continues, the IDF on Wednesday released footage showing Hamas terrorists opening heavy fire from the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City against forces. The military described the use of a civilian structure—especially an active hospital—as further proof of the terror group’s cynical and consistent tactic of turning civilian infrastructure into manned terror hubs.

“By doing so, Hamas knowingly endangers the lives of patients, medical staff and innocent civilians in the Strip,” the spokesperson said, adding, “The IDF will continue to operate resolutely to thwart terrorist activity, while adhering to international law and mitigating harm to civilians.”

Footage of Hamas firing from Al-Shifa Hospital ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Earlier today, the IDF reported that a Givati Brigade commando was seriously wounded in a clash in northern Gaza, wounded by gunfire and evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, Gaza City faced intense airstrikes from morning onward, with reports also noting a fire belt around Shati camp in western Gaza. Hospitals in the Strip reported 33 deaths from Israeli strikes since morning, including 28 in Gaza City.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry claimed over 800,000 people remain in Gaza City, warning that attacks “will double the strain on hospitals.” It noted that Al-Shifa Hospital is expected to cease operations within hours due to a fuel shortage, jeopardizing the lives of 11 intensive care patients.

1 View gallery IDF airstrikes in Gaza

The ground offensive to take control of the city continues with renewed vigor, and Palestinians on Tuesday shared video of an IDF tank on Al-Shifa in the upscale Rimal neighborhood, where many towers still stand despite Israel’s pre-offensive bombings.