Trump says Egypt drone strike is 'Iran-related,' vows to hit Tehran ‘very hard’

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the drone strike at Egypt’s Damietta port was related to Iran and vowed to hit Tehran “very hard.”
Asked about the incident, Trump said he had been briefed but did not provide details about Iran’s alleged involvement.
“It’s Iran-related,” Trump said. “I’ve been briefed. It’s a little more of the same, but it’s going to be straightened out.”
Trump said the United States would respond militarily.
“In the meantime, we’re going to be hitting them very hard because it’s our turn to hit them,” he said.
The president claimed Iran knew that a response was coming and had asked the United States not to carry it out.
“They know it’s coming,” Trump said. “They’re asking us not to do it.”
Trump also referred to an Iranian attack attempt the previous night.
“But, you know, they tried shooting it last night,” he said.
Trump did not say when the U.S. response would take place, what targets could be struck or what evidence linked Iran to the drone incident in Egypt.