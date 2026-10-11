Pope Leo to undergo surgery after doctors discover lung nodule

Pope Leo XIV announced Sunday that doctors had discovered a nodule in one of his lungs at a very early stage and that he would undergo surgery in the coming days to have it removed.

The 71-year-old pontiff disclosed the finding to worshippers gathered in St. Peter's Square following the traditional Angelus prayer. He said the nodule was discovered during recent medical examinations and was well localized.

Pope Leo XIV ( Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini )

"Doctors consider it appropriate to intervene, and following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it," Leo said.

The pope said the operation had already been scheduled for the coming days but did not specify an exact date or provide details about the procedure.

Leo thanked the faithful for their spiritual support and asked them to keep him in their prayers.

No further details were provided about the nature of the nodule or what caused it. The pope did not say whether the finding was benign or malignant.