Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
25C
Yair Lapid met on Wednesday with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Jerusalem on Wednesday

Lapid meets in J'lm with Turkish Foreign Minister on first official visit in 15 years

Foreign minister says two countries have in past overcome differences, says goal of visit is to expand bilateral economic and civil cooperation; Cavusoglu says improved relations could have 'positive impact' on Israel Palestinian conflict resolution

Itamar Eichner, Agencies |
Published: 05.25.22, 12:50
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met on Wednesday with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Cavusoglu arrived in Israel on Tuesday and immediately departed for the West Bank where he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other officials.
    2 View gallery
    יאיר לפיד ומבלוט צ'בושולו בביקורו בארץ    יאיר לפיד ומבלוט צ'בושולו בביקורו בארץ
    Yair Lapid met on Wednesday with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Jerusalem on Wednesday
    (Photo: GPO)
    Lapid spoke of Turky's long historic relations with the Jewish people, beginning with the biblical father of the Nation Abraham who is believed to have originated from Turkey.
    "This could mean all Jews could apply for Turkish passports," Lapid said in jest.
    "We cannot pretend our relations have not had their ups and down," Lapid said, "But we have always known how to return to cooperation and dialogue," he said.
    "The goal is to form and expand economic and civil cooperation between our countries to create business to business and people to people and to leverage our two countries, comparative advantages regionally and globally, even during the pandemic, and even in times of political tension," he said.
    Cavusoglu said that the normalization of ties between Turkey and Israel will have a "positive impact" for a "peaceful" resolution to the Palestinian conflict.
    2 View gallery
    ריאד אל מאלכי שר החוץ של הרשות הפלסטינית עם מבלוט צ'בושולו שר החוץ של טורקיה ב רמאללה    ריאד אל מאלכי שר החוץ של הרשות הפלסטינית עם מבלוט צ'בושולו שר החוץ של טורקיה ב רמאללה
    Mevlut Cavusoglu with Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Ramallah on Tuesday
    (Photo: Reuters)
    In a news conference after his meeting with Lapid, Cavusoglu said the two countries agreed to "re-energize" relations in many areas, including resuming talks on civil aviation.
    The Turkish minister will on Wednesday visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum and later tour the Old City of Jerusalem and visit the Al Aqsa Mosque, a sight of increased Israeli Palestinian tension.





    Talkbacks for this article 0