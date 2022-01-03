IDF helicopter crashes off Israeli coast; crew members rescued

An Israeli military helicopter crashed off the coast of the northern city Haifa Monday night with three crew members on board.
One crew member was rescued and taken to the city's Rambam Health Care Campus in fair to moderate condition, suffering from hypothermia. The hospital said he was treated in its shock ward and was then moved to its intensive care unit for further care.
Search-and-rescue teams also recovered the helicopter's two pilots after more than an hour at sea. Their condition remains unknown.
The helicopter — a Eurocopter AS565 Panther, or "Atalef" (Hebrew for bat) as it is known by the Israeli Air Force — was taking part in a training exercise when it went down, according to the military.
The circumstances of the crash are being investigated.
*This is a breaking news story*
First published: 22:44, 01.03.22