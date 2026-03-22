IDF kills Radwan Force special operations commander in southern Lebanon strike

The IDF said it killed the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force special operations unit and two other operatives in an airstrike in southern Lebanon.

The strike was carried out Saturday in the Majdal Selm area, directed by Northern Command, the military said. The target, identified as Abu Khalil Barji, had recently commanded the special forces of the Radwan unit.

Fighting in southern Lebanon

According to the IDF, the unit under his leadership was responsible for planning and carrying out attacks against IDF forces.

In addition to Barji, two other Hezbollah operatives were killed in the strike.

The military also said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon later Saturday.