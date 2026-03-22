IDF kills Radwan Force special operations commander in southern Lebanon strike

Abu Khalil Barji, who commanded Hezbollah’s Radwan Force special operations unit, was killed along with two other operatives; military said the unit planned and carried out attacks against its forces

Elisha Ben Kimon
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Hezbollah
Radwan Force
Lebanon
The IDF said it killed the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force special operations unit and two other operatives in an airstrike in southern Lebanon.
The strike was carried out Saturday in the Majdal Selm area, directed by Northern Command, the military said. The target, identified as Abu Khalil Barji, had recently commanded the special forces of the Radwan unit.
Fighting in southern Lebanon
According to the IDF, the unit under his leadership was responsible for planning and carrying out attacks against IDF forces.
In addition to Barji, two other Hezbollah operatives were killed in the strike.
The military also said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon later Saturday.
The IDF said it will continue operating against Hezbollah, which joined the fighting in support of Iran, and will not allow harm to civilians in israel.
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