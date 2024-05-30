How a terrorist attack at a West Bank checkpoint killed 2 soldiers

A preliminary investigation into the car-ramming attack at the Farm 6 checkpoint near Nablus on Wednesday has shed light on the tragic sequence of events that led to the deaths of two soldiers. The checkpoint, situated between the entrance to the Samaria Brigade headquarters and the direction of the Itamar settlement, was manned by soldiers from the Nachshon Battalion who were conducting random checks on Palestinian vehicles exiting the city. A shortline of cars had formed where Staff Sergeant Eliya Hilel, 20, and Staff Sergeant Diego Shvisha Harsaj, 20, were inspecting a vehicle when the attack occurred.

IDF Chief of Staff on location of the attack ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The assailant, driving a large transport vehicle, suddenly left the line, bypassed it and accelerated toward the two soldiers, hitting them with devastating force. The sheer size of the vehicle made the ramming even more lethal.

At the time of the attack, one of the soldiers was engaged in vehicle inspection while the other provided security cover. Other soldiers in the nearby lookout likely did not immediately recognize the unfolding danger due to the obstruction of the view from other vehicles and the angle of the incident, initially mistaking it for an accident. The entire attack transpired within a matter of seconds, allowing the terrorist to make a swift U-turn and flee back to Nablus before soldiers from the Shimshon Battalion, who have been securing the area for weeks, could respond.

Compounding the situation, the Palestinian terrorist who surrendered to the Palestinian Authority's security mechanisms has yet to be transferred to Israel. This delay is unusual, and the longer the transfer is postponed, the more challenging it may become due to potential public resistance from Palestinians in Nablus, who might view the transfer as cooperation with Israel.

The attack took place on Route 5077 at one of the main entrances to Nablus. This checkpoint, like other "breathing" barriers around Nablus, is designed to disrupt terrorist movements and encircle the city in case of an attack, ensuring terrorists on the run can be contained. Despite the checkpoint’s fortifications and strategic design, the terrorist managed to breach its defenses and escape unscathed, prompting the IDF to scrutinize the incident thoroughly.

These checkpoints are equipped with protective areas for soldiers during vehicle inspections, observation and control posts overseeing the area, and a defensive layout intended to thwart such attacks. Although no immediate decision has been made to reinforce troops in the Samaria sector following the attack, field forces have been instructed to heighten their alertness and vigilance to prevent similar incidents.

1 View gallery Staff Sergeant Eliya Hilel and Staff Sergeant Diego Shvisha Harsaj ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

On Wednesday night, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy led an initial investigation and assessment at the attack site, accompanied by the Commander of the West Bank Division, Brigadier General Yaki Dolf, Samaria Brigade Commander Colonel Shimon Siso, representatives from Shin Bet and the police, and other military leaders. This morning, Central Command Chief Major General Yehuda Fuchs visited the site to further evaluate the situation with the commanders and soldiers stationed in the area.

Eliya Hilel, who was killed in the attack, served as a squad commander in the Kfir Brigade. He is survived by his parents and three siblings. Hilel had previously been lightly injured by shrapnel during the fighting in Gaza about three months ago and had since returned to active duty. Binyamin Regional Council Head and Yesha Council Chairman Yisrael Gantz eulogized him: "How proud Mother Hannah was of her Eliya –she spoke of him with pride. Last night, we received the devastating news of his fall at the hands of a vile terrorist in Samaria. Eliya was one of our finest youth in Benjamin. Thanks to him and his friends, the people of Israel live and, with God's help, will prevail. I extend a big hug to his parents, Dror and Hannah, and to his dear siblings."