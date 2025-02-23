Israel seeks extradition of 'Lev Tahor' cult leader from El Salvador

Israel's State Prosecutor’s International Department submitted an extradition request on Sunday to authorities in El Salvador for Elazar Rompler, one of the leaders of the extremist Haredi cult "Lev Tahor," who was arrested last month in Central America.
According to the Justice Ministry, the request is based on a 2020 indictment against Rompler, accusing him of severe physical and psychological abuse of two minors between 2009 and 2011, as well as aggravated assault, in connection with his role in the sect.
Due to the serious charges, a hearing was scheduled at the Jerusalem District Court in December 2020. However, Rompler fled to Guatemala using a forged passport.
The indictment describes Rompler, a former school principal within the "Lev Tahor" community, as having committed serious abuse against minors while the sect was based in Canada. His attorney notified prosecutors in 2020 that Rompler had fled the country to Guatemala, despite a travel ban imposed on him.
According to the indictment, Rompler severely beat two students at the school he ran in Canada. In one case, he suspected a student of stealing money from charity funds. As punishment, the child was tied to a table to prevent movement. Rompler and another teacher allegedly beat him for hours using a belt and a stick, while the child cried, screamed for help, and begged them to stop. As a result, the child was unable to stand and had to be carried home.
In another incident, Rompler suspected a student of lying. He and other teachers gathered the schoolchildren and announced that one of them had lied and needed to confess. When no one spoke up, the student was tied to a table and whipped for about an hour as Rompler and other staff members looked on.
The Justice Ministry stated that Rompler’s arrest was made possible last month after Israel issued a red notice through Interpol following his escape. The International Department of the State Prosecutor’s Office has worked throughout to secure his arrest and return. The extradition request aims to bring Rompler back to Israel to stand trial for the charges against him.