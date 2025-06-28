Iran’s nuclear program suffered a major blow, says Israeli expert

It’s not just the damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear facilities that matters—it’s the fact that Israel and the United States took decisive military action and are now signaling they won’t hesitate to do so again if needed, according to Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser, head of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.
“From now on, whenever we are going to be faced with an attempt of the Iranians to make any progress on their nuclear program, we shall not wait until the last moment in order to take action,” explained Kuperwasser. “With our new self-confidence about our abilities to do what we need to do, we'll do it much earlier. And the Iranians know it and the Americans understand it.”
Kuperwasser emphasized that certain elements of the Iranian nuclear project cannot be replaced.
“The scientists are irreplaceable. It's going to take a long time to come up with these new scientists,” he said. “But even more so, the conversion facility in Isfahan is irreplaceable, unless somebody is ready to provide the Iranians with a new facility, which will be a breach of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). I don't think the Chinese are going to do that.”
He added that, as things currently stand, Iran will not be able to convert enriched uranium into metal—and without that conversion, a nuclear weapon cannot be produced.
“So we caused a very severe damage to the program,” Kuperwasser stressed.
