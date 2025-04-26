Israeli expert says Trump using economic pressure to force Iran’s hand on nukes

Dr. Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs: President Trump is an economic warrior, first and foremost

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV
Direct Iranian nuclear negotiations do not eliminate the very real possibility of a military strike on Iran if the talks fail, according to Dr. Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
He told ILTV News that America believes it currently has significant leverage over the Iranians.
“President Trump is an economic warrior, first and foremost, and he wants to use his diplomatic, political and economic leverage in order to try to force the Iranian regime to shed the whole uranium enrichment infrastructure,” Diker said.
