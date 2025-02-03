Freed Palestinian terrorists go from jail to luxury hotel

On Jan. 25, following the release of four IDF lookouts—Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Naama Levy, and Daniella Gilboa—from Hamas captivity in Gaza, Egypt swiftly prepared to receive 70 Palestinian prisoners, many serving life sentences or lengthy prison terms, who were exiled as part of a ceasefire agreement.
According to the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Egyptian sources said some of the released prisoners would remain in Egypt for the duration of their exile, while others would later relocate to other destinations in the Arab world and Europe. However, based on images and footage of their accommodations, it is unclear why they would be in any hurry to leave Cairo.
The prisoners were welcomed at the opulent Al-Massa Hotel ("The Diamond"), located in Egypt’s newly constructed administrative capital east of Cairo. Their reception was lavish, attended by senior figures from Hamas’ political bureau and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. According to Al Jazeera, hundreds of people gathered outside the hotel, chanting "Allahu Akbar" in support of the released prisoners despite the heavy security presence.
Reports suggest negotiations were ongoing to determine the prisoners’ long-term residences, with Cairo described as merely a "transit point." However, images and videos from the event at Al-Massa revealed a grand affair, with the prisoners wearing specially branded hats and scarves for the occasion. Several Arab media outlets also published footage of Hamas leader Khaled Mashal attending the celebration at the hotel.
Since the initial reception, no further images have emerged from the hotel, but following the release of Israeli hostages Ofer Kalderon, Yarden Bibas, and Keith Siegel on Saturday, another group of deported Palestinian prisoners arrived in Egypt. The Egyptian newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm reported that the seven prisoners released that day were also taken to Al-Massa, which is effectively serving as their temporary residence. The paper published additional images and videos of the newly arrived prisoners.
There have been claims that the released prisoners were unable to leave the hotel premises, but given the luxurious accommodations, it is unclear why they would want to. Al-Massa is far from a mere "transit point"—it is a sprawling luxury complex featuring a grand lobby, elegantly designed rooms, restaurants, a large fitness center, a spa, and conference halls. The hotel also boasts a sports club, snooker rooms, a shooting range, a cinema, a café, and even a mosque.
Previously managed by the Egyptian military’s engineering division, the hotel was later taken over by Marriott International and rebranded as The St. Regis Al-Massa. According to reports, it was the first hotel completed in Egypt’s new administrative capital.
In recent days, social media users have questioned why this particular hotel was chosen to host the released prisoners. Another lingering question remains: who is funding their extended stay? Are Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups footing the bill, or is Egypt—grappling with its own severe economic crisis—covering the costs?