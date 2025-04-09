Hezbollah cleared weapons site before inspection, then resumed work, IDF reveals

IDF Arabic-language spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee said the site—located near a school and beneath residential buildings—was first struck in November 2024. Israel alerted the international ceasefire monitoring committee about renewed activity at the site, prompting a surprise inspection of the location.
However, Hezbollah appeared to have been tipped off in advance and had already removed all engineering equipment before the inspection took place. “The equipment was returned to the site after the inspection ended, in violation of the cease-fire agreement,” Adraee said.
“This is how Hezbollah is trying to rebuild its weapons production facility in Dahieh, conceal its operations from monitoring mechanisms, and deceive the Lebanese public,” Adraee wrote on X.
He added that such activity represents a clear breach of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. “The IDF remains committed to the full implementation of these agreements and will continue to work to eliminate any threat against the State of Israel and prevent Hezbollah’s military entrenchment.”
Meanwhile, a senior Hezbollah official told Reuters the Iran-backed group would be willing to hold disarmament talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun—but only if Israel withdraws from southern Lebanon and halts its strikes in the area.
Three political sources in Lebanon confirmed that the president is planning to launch discussions with Hezbollah on its weapons arsenal in the near future.
The Hezbollah official said the group would be open to discussing its arms within the framework of a national defense strategy. However, he emphasized that any such negotiations are conditional on an Israeli withdrawal from five key points where IDF forces remain in southern Lebanon.
“Hezbollah is ready to talk about its weapons if Israel pulls out and ends its aggression against the Lebanese people,” he said.
Hezbollah has long rejected calls from within Lebanon to disarm, arguing its weapons are necessary to defend against Israel. But the group has lost significant parts of its arsenal during the war, particularly after Israeli strikes targeted large weapons stockpiles hidden in civilian homes.
According to the cease-fire agreement, the Lebanese army is tasked with addressing all unauthorized military facilities and taking control of all weapons south of the Litani River.
Two sources familiar with Hezbollah's internal deliberations said the group is considering handing over some of its weapons—including anti-tank missiles and drones—to the Lebanese army in areas north of the Litani.