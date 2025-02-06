Court orders seizure of 20 million shekels from PA over terror murder of 16-year-old Rina Shnerb

The Jerusalem District Court has granted a request by the parents of Rina Shnerb , who was murdered in a terrorist attack at the age of 16, issuing a temporary order to seize 20 million shekels ($5.4 million) from Palestinian Authority funds held by the Israeli government.

The attack occurred in August 2019 while the Shnerb family was on a hike near the Ein Bubin spring in the Binyamin region. According to the court petition, filed by Rina’s parents, Shira and Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, their eldest son, Dvir — who is also one of the plaintiffs — was seriously wounded in the attack, as was the father. Both sustained permanent disabilities as a result.

The family's attorney, Asher Stub, stated in the petition to the court that the father and his two children arrived at the spring late Friday morning when a terrorist detonated an explosive device that had been planted along the access trail. The attacker, who had been watching them approach, set off the bomb as they stepped onto the path. Rina was killed instantly, while her father and brother were seriously injured.

The lawsuit is based on the Victims of Terror Compensation Law, which took effect in June 2024. The law grants exemplary damages of 10 million shekels ($2.7 million) to the heirs of an individual killed in a terrorist attack and 5 million shekels ($1.35 million) to a victim who suffers permanent disability. The plaintiffs are seeking 20 million shekels in total from the Palestinian Authority, alleging it funds and legitimizes terrorism.

“This lawsuit was filed under the Victims of Terror Compensation Law, which we initiated last year,” said attorney Stub, founder of the organization Justice for Terror Victims, which represents the Shnerb family. “It is part of a series of lawsuits we have filed to halt the flow of money to terrorists and instead direct those funds to those who truly need them—the victims of terror.”

Rina’s parents, Eitan and Shira Shnerb, emphasized in a statement their commitment to turning tragedy into positive action. “They came to kill and destroy. We will take the money that was meant for terror and use it for the exact opposite — to spread goodness, to do endless acts of kindness,” they said.

“We always choose to focus on the good and to uplift the spirit of the people of Israel. The legal process forces us to confront the darkness, but the support of the Justice for Terror Victims legal team allows us to entrust them with this fight while we focus on bringing light to the world. We want other families and survivors to know they, too, can take legal action and join the fight against funding terror,” they added.