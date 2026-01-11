Israel ready to strike Iran if needed, expert says

Israel is ready to attack Iran if the need arises, according to geopolitical expert Iftah Burman.
He told ILTV that Israel wants to protect itself from any escalating threat coming from Iran. Therefore, it will act against any evidence of force buildup by the Iranian regime, such as the movement of nuclear-related materials or changes in and around Iran’s nuclear sites.
“Of course, we understand that Iran is reconstructing its ballistic missile array, which has proven to be a very effective threat against Israel,” Burman said. “So the IDF will be poised to launch an attack against that kind of arsenal.”
However, he said that with protests underway in Iran, Israel may be hesitant, as an attack could cause the people to unite and enable the regime to crack down more forcefully on demonstrators.
Watch the full interview: