Trump's win may be a rejection of 'woke' ideology - here's why 

For the first time in three campaigns, U.S. President Donald Trump won the popular vote—a rare achievement for any Republican since 1988. What led to such a sweeping victory?

Many of the American citizens who voted for Trump may not have been endorsing him personally; instead, their votes were perhaps a rejection of "woke" ideology and the ultra-liberal values associated with Kamala Harris. This election was, for them, a vote to "make America great again" by realigning the country with its foundational principles, rooted in faith and the motto "In God We Trust."

Many people of faith viewed the presidential election as a spiritual battle between good and evil, with Trump's supporters seeking to restore Christian or conservative values to the country. As such, for some in this group, Trump's victory—and his survival of two assassination attempts—was seen as the fulfillment of God's will.

In his victory speech, Trump told his supporters that he was reelected "to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfill that mission together."

JEWS, CHRISTIANS CONGRATULATE TRUMP

According to Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family, who spoke to the Washington Times , the election outcome "confirms that American families are hungry to live in a nation where they can raise their children in an environment that is physically safe, economically viable, and where moms and dads and kids can unapologetically worship God."

What is woke?

The term "woke" began gaining popularity about fifteen years ago and has continued to evolve in meaning. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, in modern days, "woke" figuratively refers to being "aware" or "well-informed" in a political or cultural sense.

Originally, it signified support for pro-Black and pro-feminist causes and opposition to oppression—admirable qualities. However, in recent years, the term and the associated culture have shifted, increasingly embodying progressive extremism, cancel culture, and secularism. Today, "wokeism" is related to ideas like sexual binarism, intersectionality and a strong anti-religion and state stance.

Harris has advocated for "staying woke." Trump's win may suggest that the majority of Americans do not share that goal.

Among Trump's supporters are 80% of white Evangelicals, nearly 70% of Latino Evangelicals, and more than 10% of Black Evangelicals. They seek a country that, in their view, embraces the Christian values upon which America was founded—even if some of these supporters are considered extreme in their own beliefs.

"I thank our Lord for having prevented the United States and the Western world from definitively falling into the tentacles of the deep state and globalist tyranny," former Roman Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano wrote on X, urging Americans to pray that Trump resists "the lobby of corrupt and perverted people."

Trump promised Christians they would have "power at a level that you've never used before." He vowed to crack down on the acceptance of transgender identities in schools and society and to stop the persecution of Christianity in America.

Though Trump may not appear to be a conventional leader for a devout Christian community, many Evangelicals and others of faith have looked beyond his personal shortcomings. They believe God anointed him to serve in the White House—a belief that gained even more traction after he survived two assassination attempts.

According to a CBS report analyzing voting percentages across various demographics, Trump gained approximately 30% of the vote in New York—outperforming every Republican candidate since Ronald Reagan 40 years ago.

The report also noted Trump's increased support among young voters, including in Florida's Miami-Dade County, where he captured about 55% of the votes, becoming the first Republican to win there in 36 years.

The Washington Post highlighted Trump's gains among non-Christian voters as well. In 2020, 29% of non-Christian people of faith voted for Trump, while 69% supported Biden. In 2024, Trump's share rose to 33%, with 60% voting for Harris, according to the Post.

Among Jewish voters, about 66% voted for Harris, while 32% supported Trump, according to Fox News . However, in states like New York, he garnered as much as 50% of the Jewish vote, likely due to the higher proportion of Orthodox Jews compared to other parts of the country.

Notably, the incoming president also secured 32% of the Muslim vote, matching his share among Jewish voters.

Finally, Trump saw a rise in his share of the Catholic vote, with 56% voting for him this time compared to 47% in 2020, as reported by the Washington Post.

The shift of younger people toward more conservative values is also evident in Israel. A poll released by the Israel Democracy Institute just before the U.S. election showed that among Israelis aged 18-34, an overwhelming majority believed Trump was better for Israel's interests than Harris, with 90% supporting Trump and only 2% favoring Harris.

Several reports on Israel's judicial reform protests have shown that the attendees skewed older, suggesting that the older liberal left elite were more likely to oppose the reforms than younger generations.

According to the IDI's latest Democracy Index , 73% of Jewish Israelis aged 18-24 identify as right-wing, compared to only 46% of Jewish Israelis over 65. According to polls, it was largely these young Jewish voters who helped elect Israel's most right-wing government to date in November 2022.

The IDI noted that "there is a significant overlap between religiosity and political orientation. In all religious groups, a majority define themselves as being on the right, with the exception of the secular group."

Since October 7, it is likely that this percentage has only grown.