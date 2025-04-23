World will lose 90% of Holocaust survivors in 15 years, according to new study

Poland is preparing to welcome thousands of people from around the world for the International March of the Living, where more than 80 Holocaust survivors will join participants in marching from Auschwitz to Birkenau.
Each year, the number of Holocaust survivors continues to dwindle. Current projections estimate that the world will lose 70% of its remaining survivors within the next 10 years, and 90% within the next 15 years.
A new study, released just days before Yom HaShoah—Holocaust Remembrance Day—underscores the urgency of preserving their stories. This year marks 80 years since the liberation of Nazi concentration camps across Europe.
Journalists have documented survivor testimonies for decades, helping piece together the truth about the Nazi regime’s systematic murder of six million Jews. Without their voices, the world may never have fully grasped the horrors of what took place—including death marches and brutal human experiments.
The International March of the Living will take place this Thursday.