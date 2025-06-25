Expert says Israel-Iran war far from over despite ceasefire

With the ceasefire in effect, the Iran-Israel conflict is once again primarily a matter between the two countries—without U.S. involvement—according to Gabriel Noronha, president of POLARIS National Security.
Speaking to ILTV News, Noronha emphasized that the war between Israel and Iran is far from over.
“This [the ceasefire] does not solve the underlying issues,” Noronha said. “This does not preclude future Israeli strikes into Iran in the future, but what it really does is it takes the US out of the equation for the near future, making this more of an Israeli-Iranian conflict down the road.”
Watch the full interview: