Expert says Israel-Iran war far from over despite ceasefire

With the ceasefire in effect, the Iran-Israel conflict is once again primarily a matter between the two countries—without U.S. involvement—according to Gabriel Noronha, president of POLARIS National Security.

With the ceasefire in effect, the Iran-Israel conflict is once again primarily a matter between the two countries—without U.S. involvement—according to Gabriel Noronha, president of POLARIS National Security.

With the ceasefire in effect, the Iran-Israel conflict is once again primarily a matter between the two countries—without U.S. involvement—according to Gabriel Noronha, president of POLARIS National Security.