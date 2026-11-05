Zelensky hopes Democrats' midterm victory will bring more US aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he hopes the Democrats' sweeping victory in the U.S. midterm elections will bring increased American support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, now in its fifth year, and help put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, Zelensky expressed hope that the Democrats' control of both chambers of Congress beginning next year would work in Kyiv's favor, potentially leading to greater military and financial assistance. "I am also grateful to the Republicans, but the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing assistance to Ukraine," Zelensky said in remarks released by ZDF ahead of the interview's broadcast.

Trump, Zelensky ( Photo: Reuters, Leon Neal/Getty Images, Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images )

"They speak about renewing the connection between the United States and Europe... Therefore, there is hope that a balance of power will emerge and that we will receive more support."

Zelensky said stronger congressional backing for Ukraine could also influence Putin's calculations as the war continues.

"If Congress now speaks of strong financial support or military assistance, as Europe is doing and demonstrating today, then that will be something positive that will have an impact on Putin," he said.

The Ukrainian president's comments come after months of efforts to repair his strained relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. Relations between the two leaders deteriorated sharply during a contentious Oval Office meeting in February 2025, when Zelensky was accused of being "ungrateful" for American assistance.

In recent weeks, Trump has taken several steps favorable to Russia, including a deal involving imports of Russian diesel and the easing of sanctions. The moves have added to uncertainty over Washington's approach to the conflict, even as the administration continues diplomatic efforts to bring the war to an end.

U.S.-mediated negotiations involving Ukraine and Russia are scheduled to resume next week after a break of several months.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff announced Monday that delegations from Ukraine and Russia would meet in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11 to discuss ending the war, postwar security arrangements and measures to reduce tensions. The talks will be mediated by the United States.

Zelensky also addressed Ukraine's reliance on Starlink, the satellite communications network operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, while expressing dissatisfaction with the billionaire's position on the war.

"We are grateful to SpaceX for providing us with connectivity. That was very helpful at the beginning of the war," Zelensky said. "But we must be very clear about this: we certainly do not like his position on this war."

Last week, Zelensky said Starlink and its military version, Starshield, which Ukraine uses in drone attack and air defense missions, had returned to their previous operating levels after restrictions were introduced.