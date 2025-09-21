Unclear Iran footage suggests new missile testing near Tehran

Iran reported another missile test on Sunday, three days after the Iran International outlet documented unusual activity near Tehran, offering an explanation for mysterious footage from various regions.
Concurrently, Iran’s Foreign Ministry told Reuters that Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi departed for New York to attend the UN General Assembly’s opening, reversing earlier Iranian media claims he was headed to Vienna for European talks.
An Iranian parliament member cited last week’s launch as a successful test of an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, saying, “We tested one of the country’s most sophisticated missiles, never tried before—and it succeeded.”
National Security Committee member Ahmad Beheshti Ardestani commented, “It’s better to advance nuclear weapons production as fast as possible. An intercontinental missile test doesn’t mean we want to target Europe.” Three months after fighting with Israel, he added, “If Israel and the U.S. attempt to control our airspace again, we’ll respond with a missile strike and won’t yield.”
Iran International, linked to the Iranian opposition, reported last week that smoke trails from the launch were visible from Tehran and other cities. On Friday, it aired footage allegedly showing air defense activity near Karaj, west of Tehran, though official sources remained silent and state media ignored the event.
The incidents follow months of speculation since the war’s end, with opposition reports highlighting unexplained explosions and fires across Iran, often lacking official clarification.