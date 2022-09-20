Palestinian Authority bolsters forces amid growing unrest over Hamas member death

Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Palestinian Authority sniper positioned on a rooftop in Nablus during clashes

Snipers positioned on roof tops as PA security troops clashed with rioters during the funeral of a man killed earlier, violent clashes spread to Balata refugee camp and nearby villages; demonstrations expected in Jenin and Ramallah

Einav Halabi, Yoav Zitun |
Published: 09.20.22, 19:09
Palestinian Authority forces including snipers, were positioned in West Bank cities on Tuesday, hours after the arrest of Musab Shtayyeh, a senior Hamas operative, by the PA security.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Hundreds of Palestinian youths in Nablus, hurled rocks at the PA's armored vehicles as gunfire was heard across the city throughout the day and during the funeral of a man killed in clashes earlier
    5 View gallery
    Militants also smashed several security cameras belonging to the PA across the city, burned tires and fired at local media stations. Riots were also reported in nearby villages and in the Balata refugee camp.
    5 View gallery
    The funeral of Fars Ya'ish who was killed by PA security forces during clashes on Tuesday
    (Photo: AFP)
    More demonstrations were expected in Jenin and in Ramallah.
    Palestinian factions in Nablus announced a general strike, demanding Shtayyeh’s release, warning the PA not to hand over the militant to Israeli authorities. Nablus An-Najah University suspended in campus learning and sent their students home as institutions of the Palestinian government were closed.
    5 View gallery
    Palestinians clash with PA security forces in Nablus on Tuesday
    (Photo: AFP)
    A Hamas spokesperson slammed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is currently in New York for the United Nation's General Assembly - and said he was working in the service of the Israeli security apparatus and against the Palestinian people.
    5 View gallery
    Palestinian security forces arrest a man during riots in Nablus on Tuesday
    (Photo: AP)
    The spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Roudeina, called for “calm”.
    5 View gallery
    Nablus riots between the Palestinian Authority and local radicals
    (Photo: Reuters)
    "We must maintain national unity and respect law and order. We must focus on our main battle against the Israeli occupation and for the liberation of Jerusalem", Abu Rudeina said.
