From next week, Israel to quarantine travelers arriving from most countries

The coronavirus cabinet decided late on Sunday that from August 16, travelers arriving from most international destinations will have to enter isolation upon their return, even if they have been inoculated or otherwise recovered from the pathogen.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The decision was made following a Health Ministry recommendation in the wake of the Delta variant surge in the country. The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice committee was expected to vote on the decision later on Monday.

3 צפייה בגלריה Israelis leave the Ben Gurion Airport after returning from travel abroad last month ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

If approved, those returning from the 10 "low risk" countries - which include Austria, Australia, Hong Kong, Hungary, Taiwan, Moldova, New Zealand, China, Singapore and the Czech Republic - will have to enter isolation until receiving a negative COVID test or until 24 hours have passed from the moment of return.

Bulgaria, Brazil, the Georgian Republic, Mexico, Spain and Turkey remained on the list of high-risk countries that require special permission for Israelis to enter. India was recently removed from that list.

Kan Public Radio, reported on Monday that health officials were also considering a ban on travel to the United States because of the fast spreading C.37, or Lambda variant, which was already detected in 44 U.S. states.

3 צפייה בגלריה Israelis line up to board flights at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday , despite threat of quarantine upon their return ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

The decision could affect the planned visit to Washington by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, tentatively scheduled for the end of August, and his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Health Ministry advised the coronavirus cabinet that it should ban travel to more countries including the UK, South Africa, Belarus, Uzbekistan and more, but the ministers refused.

3 צפייה בגלריה Testing for coronavirus at the Ben Gurion Airport last month ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

Ministry officials said last week that enforcement of bans on travel was difficult and that banning popular destinations such as Britain causes an overload of requests for special travel permissions.