Regavim: UN data on settler violence is skewing reality

There is a nearly 300% gap between the number of settler-violence incidents recorded by Israeli official sources and the figures published by the United Nations, according to Naomi Kahn, director of the International Division at Regavim.
“The United Nations figures have gone far beyond just a data set, and an incriminating data set at that. They have had real results, practical results on the ground for at least the past two years — and before that as well,” Kahn said last week on ILTV Insider.
Her comments cut to the heart of a growing debate: What is actually happening on the ground in the West Bank, and why are the numbers so far apart? The discrepancy has fueled diplomatic tensions, shaped media narratives, and influenced policy discussions in Israel and abroad.
So what is the truth about settler violence, and why does it matter?
Watch the full conversation on Insider: