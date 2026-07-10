Israel warned US of suspected Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

Israel shared intelligence with the United States indicating that Iran had planned another assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported overnight Thursday-Friday Israel time, citing officials familiar with the matter. The newspaper noted that Trump indirectly referred to threats against his life at this week’s NATO summit in Ankara, saying that Iranians “ want to take out the U.S. leader — me. I’m on whatever list. I saw this morning I’m on every single one of their lists.”
The American newspaper reported that the Israeli Embassy in Washington declined to comment on the report, while Iran’s mission to the United Nations had not yet responded. The White House referred the Journal to Trump’s comments at the NATO summit.
Meanwhile, CNN reported that while Israel’s warning was delivered to the U.S. this week, a source told the network that a “steady drumbeat of intelligence” regarding a possible assassination attempt had reached U.S. officials in recent weeks.
In November 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump had been foiled before he was elected to a second presidential term. According to an indictment filed at the time in federal court in Manhattan, Farhad Shakeri, an alleged Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operative, was tasked with preparing a plan to surveil Trump and ultimately kill him.
A Justice Department statement said that Shakeri, an Afghan citizen whose plot was thwarted by the FBI, was assigned on October 7, 2024 to carry out a plan to “eliminate Trump.” Shakeri, an Afghan immigrant who had previously served a 14-year prison sentence in the U.S. for robbery, met while incarcerated two New York residents, Carlisle Rivera, known as “Pop,” 49, and Jonathan Loadholt, 36, who later became his operatives in the United States.
Rivera and Luda were arrested, while Shakeri was deported from the U.S. in 2008 after his release from prison. He was later arrested in Sri Lanka on drug trafficking charges after authorities found 92 kilograms of drugs in his possession. In 2024, U.S. officials assessed that he was in Iran. In March this year, about a week after the start of the war with Iran, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that Shakeri had been killed.
“The leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been hunted down and killed,” Hegseth said. “Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh.”