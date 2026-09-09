25 years after 9/11, victims remembered at Jerusalem memorial in solemn anniversary ceremony | live

The victims of the September 11 attacks will be remembered Wednesday evening at a ceremony in Jerusalem marking 25 years since the deadliest terror attack in U.S. history.

The annual commemoration will take place at the 9/11 Living Memorial in the Arazim Valley, in the foothills of Jerusalem, and will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. Israel time.

The memorial was established in 2009 by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) and Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA). It is the only memorial outside the United States that includes the names of all 2,977 people killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

A piece of metal recovered from the ruins of the World Trade Center is incorporated into the base of the 30-foot bronze monument, which depicts an American flag rising in the shape of a flame.

This year’s ceremony, organized by KKL-JNF, JNF-USA and the U.S. Embassy in Israel, will include U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, actress Patricia Heaton and representatives of the two organizations, alongside relatives of victims and other guests.

Suri and Harvey Morgenstern, whose daughter Nancy was killed in the attacks, are also expected to attend.

The ceremony will include the laying of memorial wreaths and musical performances. Members of Art of Nova, including survivors of the October 7 Nova music festival massacre and a woman whose sister was killed there, will perform “Shir LaMa’alot,” alongside the Israel Police Orchestra and the Special in Uniform band.

In remarks prepared for the ceremony, Huckabee said the anniversary was a moment to remember “the 2,977 innocent lives taken and the families who have carried that loss.”