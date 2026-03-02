Kremlin says it is in constant contact with Iran's leaders over 'outright aggression' against Tehran

The Kremlin said Monday that Russia is in constant contact with Iran’s leadership following what it described as “outright aggression” against Tehran, expressing deep disappointment over how events have unfolded.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday condemned the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a “cynical” murder. Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused the United States and Israel of plunging the Middle East “into an abyss of uncontrolled escalation.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is analyzing the situation and drawing its own conclusions after Washington launched strikes on Iran, despite what Russia believed had been promising negotiations.
“As for the negotiations mediated by Oman between the United States and Iran, we can certainly express our deep disappointment that, despite reports of significant progress in these negotiations, the situation has nevertheless deteriorated into outright aggression,” Peskov told reporters.
He said Putin was scheduled to hold an international phone call related to Iran later Monday but did not disclose with whom.
“We are in constant contact with the Iranian leadership and are discussing the situation surrounding that country,” Peskov said. “At the same time, we are continuing our dialogue with the leadership of countries affected by the conflict, including the Persian Gulf states.”