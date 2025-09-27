Israel counts 77 countries absent from Netanyahu’s UN speech after mass walkout | Full list inside

Israel tallied 77 countries missing during Netanyahu’s UN address—among them Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey—some in protest, others by absence

Itamar Eichner|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly drew global headlines—not for its content, but for the mass walkout that preceded it. On Saturday, Israel published its own count of which countries’ seats were left empty during the 41-minute address.
According to Israeli officials, 77 delegations were either absent from the hall altogether or left at the start of Netanyahu’s remarks. Among them were all four of Israel’s immediate neighbors—Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria—as well as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Iran.
Officials noted, however, that not all absences were boycotts. In some cases, representatives simply did not attend the morning session in New York, where Netanyahu was the first scheduled speaker.
Jordan and Egypt, for instance, did not take their seats, but did not join the staged protest. Pakistan’s delegation walked out in protest but then stood at the sidelines to listen to the speech, Israeli officials said.
Benjamin Netanyahu during the UN General Assembly speech
(Photo: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs)
By contrast, envoys from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates—both signatories to the 2020 Abraham Accords—remained in their seats to hear Netanyahu, despite ongoing strains in relations over the war in Gaza and calls from some of his coalition partners to annex parts of the West Bank.
The walkout was widely covered in international and Arab media, with many outlets leading their reports on the emptying chamber rather than on Netanyahu’s pledges to “finish the job” against Hamas. Even Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei shared images of the protest online, calling Israel “the most despised and isolated regime.”
The 77 countries listed as absent or walking out included Spain, Brazil, South Africa, Ireland, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and several from Latin America, Africa, and the Pacific.
Israel’s review emphasized that the dramatic protest underscored the challenges the government faces on the world stage, as diplomatic fallout from the Gaza war deepens.
These are the 77 countries that did not attend the speech or walked out at its start:
  1. Suriname
  2. Tuvalu
  3. Turkmenistan
  4. Yemen
  5. Egypt
  6. Panama
  7. Senegal
  8. Palestine
  9. Sudan
  10. Tunisia
  11. Turkey
  12. Venezuela
  13. Antigua and Barbuda
  14. Belize
  15. Congo
  16. Oman
  17. Qatar
  18. Saudi Arabia
  19. Tonga
  20. Uzbekistan
  21. Angola
  22. Barbados
  23. Colombia
  24. Comoros
  25. Dominica
  26. Djibouti
  27. North Macedonia
  28. San Marino
  29. South Africa
  30. Somalia
  31. Algeria
  32. Bangladesh
  33. Brunei Darussalam
  34. Brazil
  35. Chile
  36. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
  37. Lebanon
  38. Liberia
  39. Eritrea
  40. Chad
  41. Central African Republic
  42. Libya
  43. Mauritania
  44. Jordan
  45. Nicaragua
  46. Madagascar
  47. Niger
  48. Peru
  49. Saint Lucia
  50. Slovenia
  51. Afghanistan
  52. Bahamas
  53. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  54. Botswana
  55. North Korea
  56. Eswatini
  57. Syria
  58. Uganda
  59. Pakistan
  60. Lesotho
  61. Bolivia
  62. Spain
  63. Cuba
  64. Equatorial Guinea
  65. Iran
  66. Kyrgyzstan
  67. Iraq
  68. Mozambique
  69. Myanmar
  70. Ireland
  71. Maldives
  72. Indonesia
  73. Kuwait
  74. Namibia
  75. Malaysia
  76. Guyana
  77. Kenya
