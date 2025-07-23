Haredi parties pressure Netanyahu to appoint Likud's Bismuth to chair key Knesset committee

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had marked MK Hanoch Milwidsky as the preferred candidate to replace MK Yuli Edelstein as chair of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. However, following public criticism and internal discussions held Monday, ultra-Orthodox parties are now backing MK Boaz Bismuth for the role, in a move reportedly led by the Shas party. The Likud faction is expected to vote on Edelstein’s removal Wednesday afternoon.

2 View gallery Bismuth, Edelstein and Milwidsky ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Roman Yanushevsky / Shutterstock, Reuven Castro )

A source within the ultra-Orthodox factions said their demand emerged after productive discussions with Bismuth, during which he assured ultra-Orthodox lawmakers he would support passing a military draft law that would effectively exempt large segments of the population from service. The initial plan to appoint Milwidsky caused backlash, with critics claiming he lacked expertise on the matter and would simply serve Netanyahu’s interests.

Following these developments, a late-night shift in direction saw the ultra-Orthodox parties drop their support for Milwidsky, who had until then been considered the near-certain pick. They now surprisingly support Bismuth, who is also backed by Likud’s more liberal wing, including MKs Moshe Saada, Amichai Chikli, and Dan Illouz—who are pushing for a more egalitarian draft law.

On Tuesday, Likud MKs—including Saada and Chikli—requested a secret ballot for the vote, believing Bismuth would receive broader support under such conditions. Among the signatories were Bismuth himself, Tali Gotliv, and Osher Shekalim. However, Likud’s legal adviser, adv. Avi Halevy, later stated the vote would be open unless faction chairman Ofir Katz decided otherwise. It is widely expected that Katz will follow Netanyahu’s guidance.

2 View gallery MK Boaz Bismuth ( Photo: Flash90 )

Opposition leader Yair Lapid addressed the pending vote, stating, “This afternoon, Prime Minister Netanyahu will convene his entire faction to vote on enabling thousands of healthy young men to avoid military service. He can no longer hide behind Milwidsky, Vaturi, Bismuth, and Revivo—this is on him. He is the one advancing this agenda, while our soldiers collapse under the burden.”

Besides Milwidsky and Bismuth, other MKs who submitted their candidacy to replace Edelstein include Avihai Boaron, Eli Dellal, Nissim Vaturi, and Eliyahu Revivo. Edelstein also re-entered the race, hoping to retain his position.

Milwidsky was seen as Netanyahu’s convenient choice, expected to show loyalty in pushing the draft exemption legislation. Some Likud MKs and ministers tried to persuade Netanyahu that Bismuth would be “easier to digest” from a public perspective. Others warned he might behave like Edelstein and buckle under pressure.

“The fact that Bismuth’s candidacy is even being considered shows that parachuting candidates into positions in Likud doesn’t work,” said a party source. “Some believe the best solution is to come to an agreement with Edelstein and give him another chance. But if that’s not possible, Bismuth is preferable to Milwidsky, because it’s clear Bismuth would steer the legislation process based on his own judgment—not necessarily that of the coalition.”

As of now, Netanyahu has not publicly intervened or declared a preferred candidate, but sources believe he will aim to secure a solid majority ahead of the vote. Choosing Bismuth would be interpreted within Likud as a defiant move against Netanyahu—and a victory for those opposing the ultra-Orthodox-friendly draft law.