'Let the people sweat a bit,' Netanyahu's social media slip-up

Opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday seemed to go on a diatribe against his successor Naftali Bennett on social media which was promptly deleted shortly after.

The Likud chairman's account on instant messaging app Telegram shared to his 40,000 followers a peculiar, typo-laden message in which he accused Bennett of selling out the Negev to the Bedouins.

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

"Let the people sweat a bit to realize they got a fraudulent government whose purpose is the destruction of the Jewish state Bennett has already sold out the Negev and the Bedouins are already showing who is the new boss of the Negev," the post read.

The crude post was swiftly taken down after a couple of minutes, but not before nimble-handed users managed to take a screengrab.

Responding to a Ynet request for comment, Netanyahu's office said that the 72-year-old's Telegram account had been hacked, without providing any evidence.

Some users have speculated that it wasn't a hacker who was behind the post, but a member of Netanyahu's staff who wanted to comment on another one of Netanyahu's posts from a fake account, but ended up posting from the former premier's own account.