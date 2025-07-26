Global pressure campaign is helping Hamas, says expert

The international pressure campaign against Israel is benefiting Hamas and is the reason it has not yet agreed to a ceasefire, according to Jonathan Conricus of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

