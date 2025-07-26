Global pressure campaign is helping Hamas, says expert

The international pressure campaign against Israel is benefiting Hamas and is the reason it has not yet agreed to a ceasefire, according to Jonathan Conricus of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
“I personally believe that Hamas has hardened its positions in negotiations, and it stands towards Israel and the negotiating powers, because they got a lot of support from 27 important countries in the world who signed a letter urging Israel, not Hamas, but urging Israel to end the war and to implement the ceasefire, as if Israel was the party not doing it,” Conricus said. “When Hamas saw that happening, they immediately translated that to okay, we can demand more.”
He said Hamas believes it can continue to starve Gazan civilians, fight against Israel, and hold hostages because it “has international support.”
“There is an orchestrated, funded and coordinated effort that Hamas is part of, but other organizations, UN organizations and others are part of it, which is aimed at applying diplomatic pressure on Israel,” Conricus said. “Sadly, I think that campaign is working.”
He said that this global pressure campaign will not be good for the Palestinians or the hostages, nor will it end the war. Rather, it “will be good for Hamas and could force Israel to agree to a ceasefire while Hamas is still in power.”
