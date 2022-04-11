Israeli woman hurt by rock thrown at her car near West Bank settlement

An Israeli woman was wounded Monday after a stone was thrown at her car near a settlement in the West Bank.

"We were on our way home, my husband and I, with our two young daughters," Tehia Bar, a resident of the Shilo settlement said. "When we passed an intersection, I noticed a masked youth on the side of the road and within seconds he threw a rock at us.

Glass fragments on the floor of a car hit by stone throwers on the West Bank

"It was a miracle that the rock first hit our hood and the windshield, which broke into tiny pieces. The girls who were in the back of the car were unharmed because the fragments missed them by inches," she said.

Three cars were damaged in separate stone throwing incidents overnight Sunday.

Hadar, a resident of the Eli settlement, said she and her friend's two little girls were asleep in their car when it was hit.

"My friend was driving and suddenly the windshield broke into pieces, and fragments hit my face," she said.

A car belonging to a West Bank settler, with its windshield damaged by a rock hurled by Palestinian youth

"I realized we were hit by stone throwers and immediately called the security forces. We were shacking and when we got into the settlement, we saw that the stones hit the spot where my daughter had been sleeping. This was my first time being attacked by stones and it was a real life and death situation. It’s a crazy reality here," she said.

The settlers say they have been trying to stop the stone throwing phenomenon with the help of the military, since such incidents have increased in frequency.

"We know this kind of reality," Tehia said, "But when the kids are in the car with us, it is really scary. This morning we had planned to go on a family vacation and now the plans are up in the air. The military is doing all it can, but the soldiers have their hands tied. It has become intolerable," she said.