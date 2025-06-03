IDF intercepts Yemen missile over central Israel; rockets fired from Syria hit Golan

Rocket alert sirens sounded throughout central Israel on Tuesday night, sending millions of Israelis to seek shelter. Moments later, sirens sounded east of Nazereth in northern Israel. The missile from Yemen was successfully intercepted, according to the IDF. No casualties were reported.

Interception of the rocket from Yemen ( Video: Tomer Hyman )

Just moments before the alerts in central Israel, sirens sounded in Hispin and Ramat Magshimim in the southern Golan Heights, following the launch of two rockets from Syria, which exploded in an open area. No casualties were reported.

2 View gallery Rocket alert sirens sounded throughout central Israel ( Photo: Kumta )

This is the first time that alarms have sounded in Hispin since the end of February. On the same day four months ago alarms were activated there due to a drone intrusion. In December, the regime changed in Syria - when President Ahmed al-Sharaa came to power.

After the launches to the Golan Heights, local sources in Syria told the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, that "Israeli drones are flying in the skies over the rural areas of Quneitra and Daraa." The Syrians are also reporting artillery fire into the rural areas west of the city of Daraa in southern Syria.

2 View gallery The scoreboard at the playoff game between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem in Tel Aviv reads 'Alarm' ( Photo: Oz Moalem )

Earlier, the Syrians reported that two shells fell on agricultural land in the western countryside of Daraa, without causing damage.

The alarm that sounded following the missile launch from Yemen also sounded at Menorah Hall in Tel Aviv during the playoff semi-final game between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem basketball teams. The scoreboard read "alarm," and spectators were asked to remain in their seats.

On Monday night, at 8:54 p.m., sirens sounded across central Israel following the launch of a missile from Yemen. Alerts were heard in the Tel Aviv area, Jerusalem, the Shfela region, the Sharon, and Samaria. Shortly afterward, the IDF confirmed that the ballistic missile had been successfully intercepted.

Senior Houthi official Hazem al-Asad posted in Hebrew on the social media platform X, alongside a map showing the alert zones across Israel, writing: “The temporary entity will not feel safe.”