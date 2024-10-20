Israel has no ambassador in the UAE, despite importance of post

Since last Friday, Israel has been left without an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates after Amir Hayek, a political appointee of the previous government, completed his term and returned to Israel.
Hayek was the only Israeli ambassador posted to an Arab country who did not return home following the outbreak of the war, remaining in Abu Dhabi all year.
Yossi Shelley, the director-general of the Prime Minister's Office, is expected to replace Hayek. In July, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the posting. However, Shelley has yet to assume the role, and the Foreign Ministry has not yet taken the steps to approve Shelley in the ministry.
The delay is due to the government's earlier political appointments in the foreign service and the next time such a posting becomes available will be in February 2025.
