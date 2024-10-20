Israel has no ambassador in the UAE, despite importance of post

Amir Hayek, the only Israeli ambassador to an Arab country who did not return to Israel following the outbreak of the war, completed his term last Friday, leaving one of Israel's most friendly allies in the Gulf without an ambassador 

Itamar Eichner|
Since last Friday, Israel has been left without an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates after Amir Hayek, a political appointee of the previous government, completed his term and returned to Israel.
Hayek was the only Israeli ambassador posted to an Arab country who did not return home following the outbreak of the war, remaining in Abu Dhabi all year.
דגלי ישראל ו איחוד האמירויות בדובאידגלי ישראל ו איחוד האמירויות בדובאי
The flags of the UAE and Israel
(Photo: AP)
Yossi Shelley, the director-general of the Prime Minister's Office, is expected to replace Hayek. In July, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the posting. However, Shelley has yet to assume the role, and the Foreign Ministry has not yet taken the steps to approve Shelley in the ministry.
בנימין ביבי נתניהו ויוסי שליבנימין ביבי נתניהו ויוסי שלי
Yossi Shelley and Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
The delay is due to the government's earlier political appointments in the foreign service and the next time such a posting becomes available will be in February 2025.

""