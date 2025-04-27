IDF aerial defenses intercept Houthi missile strike on Arava

No injuries or damage reported in ballistic missile attack that comes just over 24 hours after Houthis target the southern city of Beer sheva  

ynet|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Rocket sirens
Houthis
Ballistic missile
The IDF aerial defenses intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen by the Houthi rebels on Sunday, targeting the Arava Desert area and the northern Dead Sea. No injuries or damage were reported
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The missile strike came just 24 hours after the Houthi rebels targeted the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva and its surroundings, early on Saturday and days after they launched missiles at northern Israel, including Haifa and the Western Galilee region.
2 View gallery
מפת האזעקות בעקבות הירי מתימןמפת האזעקות בעקבות הירי מתימן
Sirens warn of Houthi missiles attack on the Arava Desert
2 View gallery
מפת האזעקות בעקבות הירי מתימןמפת האזעקות בעקבות הירי מתימן
Sirens warn of missile strike
(כומתה)
After the military said it intercepted the missile to Haifa, shrapnel from the intercept was found in the city's northern suburbs.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
First published: 06:15, 04.27.25
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""