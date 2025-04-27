IDF aerial defenses intercept Houthi missile strike on Arava

The IDF aerial defenses intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen by the Houthi rebels on Sunday, targeting the Arava Desert area and the northern Dead Sea. No injuries or damage were reported
The missile strike came just 24 hours after the Houthi rebels targeted the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva and its surroundings, early on Saturday and days after they launched missiles at northern Israel, including Haifa and the Western Galilee region.
After the military said it intercepted the missile to Haifa, shrapnel from the intercept was found in the city's northern suburbs.
First published: 06:15, 04.27.25