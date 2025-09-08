Cop killed in shootout with arms traffickers in northern Israel

A 28-year-old police officer was shot dead late Sunday in a gun battle with suspected arms traffickers in the village of Zalafa in northern Israel, police said.

The officer, part of a plainclothes unit from the Umm al-Fahm station, was critically wounded after approaching suspects during an operation to locate illegal weapons. He was evacuated to a hospital in unstable condition and later died of his injuries.

Law enforcement at the scene of the shooting

Police initially reported that several officers had been chasing a quad bike carrying suspects in an open area when shots were fired toward them. “Gunfire was opened from the direction of the ATV toward the detectives,” police said. “Forces are at the scene working to locate the suspects.”

Police spokesman Commander Aryeh Doron later provided more details. “Shortly after 10 p.m., a team from the Umm al-Fahm station acted in the Wadi Ara area based on intelligence about a cell engaged in arms trafficking,” he said. “The team identified the weapons and closed in to intercept the cell. During the attempt, an exchange of fire broke out in which one of the detectives was shot. Tragically, his death was later confirmed at the hospital.” Doron added that large forces from the Coastal District were operating in the area to track down the suspects.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had visited Umm al-Fahm earlier Sunday on what he called a surprise “governance tour” aimed at enforcing building regulations. His office said he was accompanied by police, Border Police and the Israel Land Authority. Residents shouted at him during the visit: “You ruined the country. You failed at your job. Go away.”

Ben-Gvir said afterward: “After three decades of neglect and lawlessness, we are finally acting and enforcing — in the Negev, in Umm al-Fahm and everywhere. Governance and sovereignty begin here.”

Umm al-Fahm Mayor Dr. Samir Mahameed accused the minister of sowing division. Writing on X, he said Ben-Gvir’s motives were “political and cynical — to create headlines at the expense of residents who want life and equality. We reject such attempts with disgust.”