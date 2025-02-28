U.S. leaders would push for immediate return of Israeli hostages, spokesperson says

The U.S. administration, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has relayed the message that if they were in charge in Israel, they would “do things differently,” according to former IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus.
He said U.S. leaders have been specifically emphasizing that all remaining Israeli hostages, including four Americans, should be returned immediately—“not that it would be a deal that would take a lot of time to implement, but to return the Israeli hostages together and to do it quickly.”
Conricus added that he believes this will be an important angle in the ongoing hostage-for-ceasefire negotiations taking place in Cairo.
Watch the full interview: