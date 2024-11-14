Hezbollah, Beirut leaders, join in tough terms for cease-fire, report

Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati , and Hezbollah ’s leadership, have established a framework outlining five key principles for ceasefire negotiations, according to a report in the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper on Thursday. Hezbollah.

First and foremost, Lebanon prioritizes its own interests over those of Israel and will not negotiate with the United States as long as it speaks on Israel's behalf, Al Akhabar wrote. According to the report, Lebanon demands a complete and immediate ceasefire, rejecting any notion of temporary pauses or intermittent ceasefires.

3 View gallery Strikes in Beirut

It insists on a comprehensive cessation of all military actions and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all Lebanese territory. Lebanon rejects any phased implementation agreement; instead, it calls for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 without any modifications to its enforcement mechanism, along with guarantees that Israel will cease all violations.

Lebanon also dismisses any effort to link the return of displaced individuals to their villages with any other arrangements. The displaced will return just hours after a ceasefire is achieved and once Israel has completed its withdrawal. Lebanon maintains that no external entity has authority over its reconstruction efforts.

3 View gallery Israel strikes Beirut's Dahieh on Thursday ( Photo: Hussein Malla / AP )

Finally, the paper wrote, Lebanon will not tolerate Israeli aircraft entering its airspace or Israeli boats entering its territorial waters, and it refuses to grant any security or military oversight to the U.S. or Israel. A temporary committee, including representatives from relevant UN forces, would be the sole body authorized to oversee each party’s adherence to Resolution 1701.

The Lebanese position as reported by Al Akhbar come as Israeli and American officials have indicated progress in the talks to achieve an end to the fighting in Lebanon and an agreement that would remove Hezbollah for South Lebanon.

3 View gallery Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Beirut's Dahieh ( Photo: AFP )

Israel was seeking American assurances in a "side document" that would specify Israel's freedom of operation if Lebanon violates any agreements. "This is Israel's top priority," an official said. "We have clear understandings with the Americans. In the event of weapons transfers from Syria, Hezbollah rearmament, or attempted attacks, we will have support to act."

The emerging arrangement is expected to include Hezbollah's withdrawal north of the Litani River, deployment of the Lebanese Army and an international peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, and the prevention of weapons transfers from Syria.

