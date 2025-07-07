Is Australia turning against its Jews?

A synagogue set on fire. An Israeli restaurant stormed. Cars torched.

Manny Waks says the fear gripping Melbourne’s Jews is unlike anything he’s ever seen in Australia.

“This type of blatant violence and the targeting of Jews is a whole new level,” said Waks, former head of Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission and ex-vice president of the Australian Jewish community.

Speaking on the ILTV News Podcast , Waks said, “I was completely shocked.”

1 View gallery Damage was caused to the entrance door of the synagogue in Melbourne. ( Photo: William WEST / AFP )

The back-to-back attacks last weekend left the community reeling: A Shabbat firebombing of a 150-year-old synagogue while families were inside, followed by protesters chanting “Death to the IDF” as they stormed Miznon, a popular Israeli-owned restaurant. Hours later, cars belonging to a Jewish business owner were vandalized and set ablaze.

“People feel they can get away with it,” Waks warned. “The fire has already been unleashed.”

Waks said antisemitism has metastasized in the 21 months since October 7.

“You see anti-Zionist slogans on dating apps, watermelons in bios, and ‘No Zionists’ in profiles. It’s everywhere—online and offline," he said.

He also called out Australia’s political leadership.

“Apologize for not intervening strongly enough," Waks asked. "Accept that you’ve made an error. How is it the Jews in 2025 are feeling vulnerable and unsafe?”

Despite the growing fear, he said the Jewish community won’t be broken: “We’re still lighting candles. We’re still singing. We’re still here.”

And maybe, just maybe, healing can begin with a bowl of soup.

“Chicken soup is an antidote not just for Melbourne’s cold weather,” Waks said. “Perhaps also for antisemitism—for the soul.”

Watch the full podcast: