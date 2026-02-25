Netanyahu to testify in chief of staff’s obstruction probe

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara approves testimony in nighttime meeting affair tied to leak of classified documents to German newspaper Bild by PM's former military spokesman Eli Feldstein

Tova Zimuky
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has approved summoning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give testimony in an investigation known as the nighttime meeting affair, which centers on suspicions that his chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, attempted to obstruct a probe into the leak of classified documents.
The case stems from the alleged leak of secret documents to the German newspaper Bild in October 2024.
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
According to suspicions raised in an interview on the Kan public broadcaster’s program “Yihiye Tov,” Netanyahu’s former military spokesman Eli Feldstein said Braverman informed him that a security investigation had been opened into the leak and allegedly told him, “I can shut it down.”
Police and the District Court have said Feldstein’s account has been supported by additional evidence. Feldstein has been charged in the document leak case as well as in a separate investigation known as Qatargate.
The investigation is examining suspicions that Braverman received information about the security probe into the Bild leak and used materials that reached him in the course of his official duties.
Braverman is suspected of disclosing official information as a public servant, obstruction of justice, fraud and breach of trust. As part of the conditions imposed on him, he has been barred from contacting Netanyahu and from leaving the country. His appointment as ambassador to the United Kingdom has been postponed indefinitely. A court is currently reconsidering the terms of those restrictions.
