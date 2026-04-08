Trump says US, Iran will ‘dig up nuclear dust,’ vows end to uranium enrichment

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday afternoon that the United States, together with Iran, would remove enriched uranium buried underground.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust.’ It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to.”
According to Trump, the site where the uranium is stored — apparently in Isfahan, a central Iranian city known for its nuclear facilities — “is now, and has been, under very exact satellite surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been moved since the date of the attack.” He added that Washington is discussing tariffs and sanctions relief with Tehran, saying many of the 15 points under discussion have already been agreed upon.
Overnight, Iran announced it had submitted a 10-point plan, which Trump described as something “we can work with.”
Minutes later, Trump threatened to impose “immediate” tariffs of 50% on any country that sends “military weapons” to Iran, adding, “There will be no exemptions!”
The president also announced overnight a two-week ceasefire in the war with Iran. Negotiations with Tehran are expected to begin Friday in Pakistan. In a phone interview with Sky News, Trump referred to Iran’s 10-point proposal, which he said would form the basis for talks, adding that “these are very good points, and most have already been fully discussed.”
He also signaled he is not ruling out a return to fighting: “If it’s not good — we’ll go back to it very quickly, very easily.”
For now, a substantial U.S. military presence will remain in the region, meaning Washington could quickly resume strikes on Iran if needed. The ceasefire, under the current timeline and if not extended, is set to expire on April 22, Israel’s Independence Day.