Israeli campaign accusing UNRWA of terrorism appears in Times Square

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is furious with Israel's Foreign Ministry over an aggressive campaign aimed at portraying the organization as complicit in terrorism. The campaign, which includes slogans such as "Do you support humanitarian aid free of terror?" and "Paychecks to terrorists or humanitarian aid?", features an image of a masked man wearing an UNRWA badge in Hamas colors. The ads have been displayed on billboards around the UN headquarters in New York and in Times Square.
UN's response was soon to follow. The organization issued an official statement on Friday condemning the campaign, accusing the Israeli government of launching a "global disinformation campaign targeting UNRWA." The statement claimed that "the actions of Israel, a member state of the UN, labeling UNRWA as a terrorist organization could be interpreted as hate speech. Through Google advertisements and billboards worldwide, the campaign is causing significant damage to UNRWA’s reputation."
David Saranga, head of the digital department at Israel's Foreign Ministry and Deputy Director General for Public Diplomacy, responded to the UN’s statement. "Here’s just one of many examples connecting UNRWA to terrorism," he wrote. "Meet Faisal Ali Muslim, a UN aid worker who participated in the October 7 massacre. He is a social worker by profession, and on that day, he was filmed loading the body of an Israeli civilian, who had been shot, into his vehicle at Kibbutz Be’eri. UNRWA has lost its legitimacy and can no longer function as an arm of the UN."
The Foreign Ministry’s campaign has resonated on social media, leading to many criticizing the organization and sharing content linking it to terrorism, particularly highlighting the involvement of its employees in the October 7 massacre. Sources in the Foreign Ministry told Ynet there is no intention to halt the campaign, which has reached tens of millions within just two days. According to these sources, the goal is to amplify the campaign's content and reach, aiming to convince decision-makers of the need to find an alternative to the aid agency, whose many members are reportedly involved in terrorist activities, as demonstrated in the events of October 7.
In October, the Israeli Knesset passed a law in its second and third readings to cease UNRWA operations in Israel. The proposal, supported by 92 members of Knesset and opposed by 10, was spearheaded by MK Boaz Bismuth, MK Sharren Haskel, MK Eli Dallal, and other lawmakers. According to the law, UNRWA will no longer operate any offices, provide any services, or conduct any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israel’s sovereign territory. This effectively ends UNRWA’s operations in East Jerusalem, transferring its responsibilities and authority to the Israeli government.