Al-Arouri's death could expedite hostage deal, official says

Slain Hamas leader opposed a deal to release hostages in exchange for a cease-fire and his removal from the scene may prompt position change, 'but not in the short-term'

Itamar Eichner, Einav Halabi, Lior Ben Ari|
Israeli has not taken responsibility for the assassination of Senior Hamas member Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut on Tuesday, but officials claimed that his killing could advance a new hostage release deal, although not in the short term.
The officials explained that the al-Arouri was among Hamas leaders abroad, he was vehemently opposed to such a deal and his removal may cause a change in position.
Saleh al-Arouri's funeral
(Photo: Reuters, Mohamed Azakir)
Hundreds attended the al-Aruori's funeral on Thursday, while Israel continued its airstrikes against terror targets in southern Lebanon. Israel doesn’t take responsibility for al-Arouri’s assassination.
Zaher Jabarin, considered a senior official of Hamas’ West Bank brigades, attended al-Arouri’s funeral at the Shatila refugee camp. "The occupation must understand that we will not move from our land and from Jerusalem. We will be the defenders of the Al-Aqsa Mosque," said Jabarin.
Also present at the funeral was Hamas’ politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh, who added, "Palestine and Lebanon bid farewell together today alongside nation's strong soldiers who fought battles on all fronts."
Saleh al-Arouri's funeral
(Photo: Reuters, Mohamed Azakir)
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein, who arrived in the region to promote an agreement between Israel and Lebanon to calm tensions. "The timeframe for finding a political solution is short; we’re committed to returning northern Israeli residents back to their homes following changes in the security situation on the border," Gallant said in the two’s meeting.
Amos Hochstein and Yoav Gallant in their meeting
(Photo: Ariel Hermony, Defense Ministry)
The meeting was also attended by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. General Herzi Halevi, Israel's Ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, and other senior security officials. Gallant and IDF representatives briefed Hochstein on the conditions that would allow the return of residents back to their homes in the country’s north. Gallant emphasized that Israel is committed to addressing the ongoing security situation on the border.
Gallant stressed in the meeting that Israel would prefer to resolve the tensions with Hezbollah through diplomatic means. He expressed his appreciation for the support of the U.S. government, led by U.S. President Joe Biden, and thanked Hochstein for his commitment to Israel's security and the bolstering of regional stability.
