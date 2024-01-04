Cup of tea with Nasrallah: the final days of Hamas deputy Saleh al-Arouri

Saleh al-Arouri, deputy chairman of Hamas' politburo who was killed in a drone strike in Beirut , held a meeting with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah a month before the October 7 attacks, in which they discussed recent West Bank developments, as well as the idea of escalating "resistance."

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The three agreed on steps to further enhance military and political coordination between the groups. Normally camera-shy, they posed for smiling pictures at the conclusion of the meeting.

2 View gallery Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Hassan Nasrallah and Saleh al-Arouri

Fast forward two weeks and Israeli security forces arrest eight students hiding in Birzeit University, north of Ramallah, on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack, according to IDF and Shin Bet intelligence. On that very morning, several shooting attacks were executed in the northern sector of the West Bank, with no casualties.

Meanwhile, Beirut played host to al-Arouri and several other prominent Hamas and PIJ figures, promising an escalation in the realm of armed resistance. Following that announcement, three fires broke out along the Gaza border region, likely by incendiary balloons emanating from inside the Gaza Strip. Two of the fires burned near Kibbutz Be'eri and the third near Kibbutz Kissufim.

A source linked to Hezbollah told French newspaper Le Figaro that about 30 minutes before the October 7 attacks commenced, Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar instructed al-Arouri to inform Nasrallah of the impending attacks. However, this doesn't conclusively indicate that al-Arouri wasn't involved in the planning.

2 View gallery al-Arouti with Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar on the left

Almost two months later, in early December, al-Arouri told Al-Jazeera that negotiations with Israel were on hold, and hostages wouldn't be returned before a full cessation of hostilities.